Snowboard Boots
  • Travis Rice - BOA® Snowboard Boots for Men ADYO100039
    Travis Rice BOA® Snowboard Boots

    $399.95
    Out of Stock

    Color : WHITE (wht)

    • WHITE (wht)
    • BLACK (bl0)
      • WHITE (wht)
    In Stock

    Please Select a Size :

    Please Select a Size
    Size Chart

    Travis Rice BOA® Snowboard Boots for Men

     

    Style : ADYO100039

    Technical Features

    • Boa® Focus Fit System with H3 coiler Dial

    • Asymmetrical anti-drag outsole

    • Black lining

    • Sole re-Purpose insole

    • Internal ankle harness

    • Articulated construction

    • Aerotech ventilation system

    • Stormproof™ Storm Flap technology

    • SuperFabric

    • Boa® Black SS lace

    • Flex rating: 9/10

    Composition

    Upper: Synthetic / Lining: Textile / Outsole: EVA

    FLEXRATING

    dcshoes-boots-flex_1@2x
    CLOSURE SYSTEM
    dcshoes-boots-Closure-System_boa_logo

    Boa cranks! The unbeatable H3 coiler platform is fast and easy. Offering micro-adjustability for dialling in the perfect balance of flex and support.

    LINING SYSTEM

    BLACKSE

    Pro performance Aerotech Ventilation™ regulates moisture & temp in the multi-layer construction of this liner. The combination of EVA memory foam, & high-level rebound heat-moldable EVA, delivers an unrivalled custom fit. Lateral support beams & 360° power strap provide all-season support. Anatomical latex J-Bars offer superior heel hold.

    INSOLE

    REPURPOSE

    Comprised of 100% recycled EVA, and paired with a TPU moulded arch support, this insole gives you the stability you need while enhancing your balance in the most demanding conditions.

