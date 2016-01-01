Free Shipping on All US Orders
Travis Rice BOA® Snowboard Boots
Travis Rice BOA® Snowboard Boots for Men
Style : ADYO100039
Technical Features
-
Boa® Focus Fit System with H3 coiler Dial
-
Asymmetrical anti-drag outsole
-
Black lining
-
Sole re-Purpose insole
-
Internal ankle harness
-
Articulated construction
-
Aerotech ventilation system
-
Stormproof™ Storm Flap technology
-
SuperFabric
-
Boa® Black SS lace
-
Flex rating: 9/10
Composition
Upper: Synthetic / Lining: Textile / Outsole: EVA
FLEXRATING
Boa cranks! The unbeatable H3 coiler platform is fast and easy. Offering micro-adjustability for dialling in the perfect balance of flex and support.
BLACKSE
Pro performance Aerotech Ventilation™ regulates moisture & temp in the multi-layer construction of this liner. The combination of EVA memory foam, & high-level rebound heat-moldable EVA, delivers an unrivalled custom fit. Lateral support beams & 360° power strap provide all-season support. Anatomical latex J-Bars offer superior heel hold.
REPURPOSE
Comprised of 100% recycled EVA, and paired with a TPU moulded arch support, this insole gives you the stability you need while enhancing your balance in the most demanding conditions.
