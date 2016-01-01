The 156 - Snowboard

Responsive, snappy, and still perfect for pressing, the all-terrain versatility of The 156 returns for its second year. Awarded Best Overall Board in SNOWBOARDER Magazine’s 2019 Blackboard Experiment, the blunt-tipped true twin shape, traditional camber and lightweight Fresh Deck topsheet combine for an unmatched freestyle-savvy ride packaged in the most commonly requested size.

Style : ADYSB03034

Technical Features

Flex rating: 8/10



Camber: 6 mm



Traditional camber



Lightweight core



Triax fiberglass



Sintered Supreme base



Fresh deck top sheet

Composition

100% Wood