The 156 - Snowboard
Responsive, snappy, and still perfect for pressing, the all-terrain versatility of The 156 returns for its second year. Awarded Best Overall Board in SNOWBOARDER Magazine’s 2019 Blackboard Experiment, the blunt-tipped true twin shape, traditional camber and lightweight Fresh Deck topsheet combine for an unmatched freestyle-savvy ride packaged in the most commonly requested size.
Style : ADYSB03034
Technical Features
-
Flex rating: 8/10
-
Camber: 6 mm
-
Traditional camber
-
Lightweight core
-
Triax fiberglass
-
Sintered Supreme base
-
Fresh deck top sheet
Composition
100% Wood
FLEXRATING
Alternating stringers of the poplar and ultra lightweight Paulownia throughout the length of the wood core provides a smooth flex in our lightest cor
