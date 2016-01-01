Skip to Product Information

Snowboards
  • The 156 - Snowboard ADYSB03034

    The 156 - Snowboard

    $524.95
    Color : MULTI (mul)

    • 156
    Responsive, snappy, and still perfect for pressing, the all-terrain versatility of The 156 returns for its second year. Awarded Best Overall Board in SNOWBOARDER Magazine’s 2019 Blackboard Experiment, the blunt-tipped true twin shape, traditional camber and lightweight Fresh Deck topsheet combine for an unmatched freestyle-savvy ride packaged in the most commonly requested size.

    Style : ADYSB03034

    Technical Features

    • Flex rating: 8/10

    • Camber: 6 mm

    • Traditional camber

    • Lightweight core

    • Triax fiberglass

    • Sintered Supreme base

    • Fresh deck top sheet

    Composition

    100% Wood

    FLEXRATING

    WOOD CORE
    Alternating stringers of the poplar and ultra lightweight Paulownia throughout the length of the wood core provides a smooth flex in our lightest cor

